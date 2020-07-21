Amenities
9342 Witch Hazel Way Available 09/05/19 Great 3 level townhome in Wellington/Cloverhill Manassas, VA - Great 3 level townhome in the popular Wellington/Cloverhill community of Manassas. Close to historic district, short drive to lake Jackson. Stainless Fridge, range with flat cooktop, stainless microwave. Master bedroom w/ bath-in-suite, walk in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan. 2 bedrooms on middle floor. Lots of community amenities including pool, tot-lots, etc. Two car assigned parking! Email Lauralee Beall at lauralee@chatel.us
(RLNE3458841)