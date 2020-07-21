All apartments in Manassas
9342 Witch Hazel Way
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

9342 Witch Hazel Way

9342 Witch Hazel Way · No Longer Available
Location

9342 Witch Hazel Way, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
9342 Witch Hazel Way Available 09/05/19 Great 3 level townhome in Wellington/Cloverhill Manassas, VA - Great 3 level townhome in the popular Wellington/Cloverhill community of Manassas. Close to historic district, short drive to lake Jackson. Stainless Fridge, range with flat cooktop, stainless microwave. Master bedroom w/ bath-in-suite, walk in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan. 2 bedrooms on middle floor. Lots of community amenities including pool, tot-lots, etc. Two car assigned parking! Email Lauralee Beall at lauralee@chatel.us

(RLNE3458841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9342 Witch Hazel Way have any available units?
9342 Witch Hazel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9342 Witch Hazel Way have?
Some of 9342 Witch Hazel Way's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9342 Witch Hazel Way currently offering any rent specials?
9342 Witch Hazel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9342 Witch Hazel Way pet-friendly?
No, 9342 Witch Hazel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9342 Witch Hazel Way offer parking?
Yes, 9342 Witch Hazel Way offers parking.
Does 9342 Witch Hazel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9342 Witch Hazel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9342 Witch Hazel Way have a pool?
Yes, 9342 Witch Hazel Way has a pool.
Does 9342 Witch Hazel Way have accessible units?
No, 9342 Witch Hazel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9342 Witch Hazel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9342 Witch Hazel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9342 Witch Hazel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9342 Witch Hazel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
