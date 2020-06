Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and wonderfully maintained single family home on a corner lot. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious family room with wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom has walk in closet and full bath with jacuzzi tub. Large deck overlooking the fenced rear yard. Large 2 car garage. Available 7/1 or sooner. Owner would prefer 24 month lease. Please use this link to apply directly: www.zumper.com/apply?agentId=294053