9320 Fairview Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110 Downtown Manassas
3 Level 3Bd 2.5Bth 1 Car Garage Townhouse in the Heart of Old Town Manassas, Main level kitchen, Large Island, granite countertops, rear yard with a fence, Close to VRE, shops, and Old town Manassas, NO Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.