Manassas, VA
9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE
9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE

9320 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Fairview Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110
Downtown Manassas

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Level 3Bd 2.5Bth 1 Car Garage Townhouse in the Heart of Old Town Manassas, Main level kitchen, Large Island, granite countertops, rear yard with a fence, Close to VRE, shops, and Old town Manassas, NO Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9320 FAIRVIEW AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
