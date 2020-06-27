All apartments in Manassas
9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD

9289 Sumner Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9289 Sumner Lake Boulevard, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD have any available units?
9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9289 SUMNER LAKE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
