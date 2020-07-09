Rent Calculator
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9210 CASPIAN WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9210 CASPIAN WAY
9210 Caspian Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9210 Caspian Way, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice unit with 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, Neutral carpet and painted thru out. Glass French slider to your private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9210 CASPIAN WAY have any available units?
9210 CASPIAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 9210 CASPIAN WAY have?
Some of 9210 CASPIAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9210 CASPIAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9210 CASPIAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 CASPIAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9210 CASPIAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9210 CASPIAN WAY offer parking?
No, 9210 CASPIAN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9210 CASPIAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 CASPIAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 CASPIAN WAY have a pool?
No, 9210 CASPIAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9210 CASPIAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 9210 CASPIAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 CASPIAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 CASPIAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9210 CASPIAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9210 CASPIAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
