9158 KERSHAW COURT

Available now. Freshly painted throughout home. New luxury vinyl flooring on stairs and upper level. Large master bedroom with one walk-in closet and a second standard closet. Master bedroom has own bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
