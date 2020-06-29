All apartments in Manassas
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

9158 KERSHAW COURT

9158 Kershaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

9158 Kershaw Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available now. Freshly painted throughout home. New luxury vinyl flooring on stairs and upper level. Large master bedroom with one walk-in closet and a second standard closet. Master bedroom has own bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9158 KERSHAW COURT have any available units?
9158 KERSHAW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9158 KERSHAW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9158 KERSHAW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9158 KERSHAW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9158 KERSHAW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9158 KERSHAW COURT offer parking?
No, 9158 KERSHAW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9158 KERSHAW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9158 KERSHAW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9158 KERSHAW COURT have a pool?
No, 9158 KERSHAW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9158 KERSHAW COURT have accessible units?
No, 9158 KERSHAW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9158 KERSHAW COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9158 KERSHAW COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9158 KERSHAW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9158 KERSHAW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
