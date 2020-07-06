All apartments in Manassas
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

9153 KERSHAW COURT

9153 Kershaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

9153 Kershaw Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great TH for rent in Bristoe Station. 2 BR, 2.5 Bath 2 level unit. New paint, new floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9153 KERSHAW COURT have any available units?
9153 KERSHAW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9153 KERSHAW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9153 KERSHAW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9153 KERSHAW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9153 KERSHAW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9153 KERSHAW COURT offer parking?
No, 9153 KERSHAW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9153 KERSHAW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9153 KERSHAW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9153 KERSHAW COURT have a pool?
No, 9153 KERSHAW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9153 KERSHAW COURT have accessible units?
No, 9153 KERSHAW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9153 KERSHAW COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9153 KERSHAW COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9153 KERSHAW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9153 KERSHAW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

