Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:36 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9111 PORTNER AVENUE
9111 Portner Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all
Location
9111 Portner Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located near Sudley Rd and Centreville Rd. Gas and water included in rent. Lots of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9111 PORTNER AVENUE have any available units?
9111 PORTNER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 9111 PORTNER AVENUE have?
Some of 9111 PORTNER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9111 PORTNER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9111 PORTNER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9111 PORTNER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9111 PORTNER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9111 PORTNER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9111 PORTNER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9111 PORTNER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9111 PORTNER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9111 PORTNER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9111 PORTNER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9111 PORTNER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9111 PORTNER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9111 PORTNER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9111 PORTNER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9111 PORTNER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9111 PORTNER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
