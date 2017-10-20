Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:54 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE
9027 Merrimack Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all
Location
9027 Merrimack Drive, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
A commuters dream - beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhouse within walking distance to the VRE. Great fenced in yard with a patio and fire pit, perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have any available units?
9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
Is 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110
Similar Pages
Manassas 1 Bedrooms
Manassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with Parking
Manassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Fredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bloom Crossing
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Mary Washington
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America