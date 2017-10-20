All apartments in Manassas
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:54 PM

9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE

9027 Merrimack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9027 Merrimack Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
A commuters dream - beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhouse within walking distance to the VRE. Great fenced in yard with a patio and fire pit, perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have any available units?
9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 MERRIMACK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

