All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
8996 BONHAM CIRCLE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:49 PM

8996 BONHAM CIRCLE

8996 Bonham Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

8996 Bonham Circle, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Comfortable three bedroom two-level home featuring 3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Living room/Dining room com ination with SGD leading to patio in fully fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have any available units?
8996 BONHAM CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have?
Some of 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8996 BONHAM CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America