Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
8996 BONHAM CIRCLE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:49 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8996 BONHAM CIRCLE
8996 Bonham Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all
Location
8996 Bonham Circle, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Comfortable three bedroom two-level home featuring 3 bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Living room/Dining room com ination with SGD leading to patio in fully fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have any available units?
8996 BONHAM CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have?
Some of 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8996 BONHAM CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8996 BONHAM CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
