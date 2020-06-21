All apartments in Manassas
8979 MCDOWELL COMN

8979 Mcdowell Common · (703) 652-7000
Location

8979 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA 20110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more.......Main level offer a spacious living room and a separate dining area which walks out to the rear patio......Washer and dryer are in the kitchen... Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.....Main bedroom has a full bath and a large walk in closet....Neutral paint throughout......fenced rear yard......You won't find a cleaner home....Easy Access to I66, Route 28, Prince William Parkway, and Sudley Rd. Close proximity to BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Micron Technology, Prince William Hospital Center and more. Six miles from the Manassas Park VRE Station. Minutes from shopping, dining and outdoor recreation.....AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: IMMEDIATELY.......Sorry no smokers or vapers. No smoking or vaping allowed inside or outside the property... Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. For any pet accepted the rent will be $50 per month higher plus an increased security deposit~ No Subleasing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8979 MCDOWELL COMN have any available units?
8979 MCDOWELL COMN has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8979 MCDOWELL COMN have?
Some of 8979 MCDOWELL COMN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8979 MCDOWELL COMN currently offering any rent specials?
8979 MCDOWELL COMN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8979 MCDOWELL COMN pet-friendly?
Yes, 8979 MCDOWELL COMN is pet friendly.
Does 8979 MCDOWELL COMN offer parking?
No, 8979 MCDOWELL COMN does not offer parking.
Does 8979 MCDOWELL COMN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8979 MCDOWELL COMN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8979 MCDOWELL COMN have a pool?
No, 8979 MCDOWELL COMN does not have a pool.
Does 8979 MCDOWELL COMN have accessible units?
No, 8979 MCDOWELL COMN does not have accessible units.
Does 8979 MCDOWELL COMN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8979 MCDOWELL COMN has units with dishwashers.
Does 8979 MCDOWELL COMN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8979 MCDOWELL COMN does not have units with air conditioning.
