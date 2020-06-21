8979 MCDOWELL COMN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more.......Main level offer a spacious living room and a separate dining area which walks out to the rear patio......Washer and dryer are in the kitchen... Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.....Main bedroom has a full bath and a large walk in closet....Neutral paint throughout......fenced rear yard......You won't find a cleaner home....Easy Access to I66, Route 28, Prince William Parkway, and Sudley Rd. Close proximity to BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Micron Technology, Prince William Hospital Center and more. Six miles from the Manassas Park VRE Station. Minutes from shopping, dining and outdoor recreation.....AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: IMMEDIATELY.......Sorry no smokers or vapers. No smoking or vaping allowed inside or outside the property... Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. For any pet accepted the rent will be $50 per month higher plus an increased security deposit~ No Subleasing.