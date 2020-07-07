All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE

8955 Cannon Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

8955 Cannon Ridge Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated and ready for move in! New granite counters, new stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet and throughout. Bathrooms have been renovated with updates including new vanities and showers. New roof, siding and windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America