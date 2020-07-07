Renovated and ready for move in! New granite counters, new stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet and throughout. Bathrooms have been renovated with updates including new vanities and showers. New roof, siding and windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.