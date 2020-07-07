8955 CANNON RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Renovated and ready for move in! New granite counters, new stainless steel appliances. Newer carpet and throughout. Bathrooms have been renovated with updates including new vanities and showers. New roof, siding and windows.