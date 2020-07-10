All apartments in Manassas
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

8929 PORTNER AVENUE

8929 Portner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8929 Portner Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Lovely, move in ready home in great condition. Freshly painted with newer carpet! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8929 PORTNER AVENUE have any available units?
8929 PORTNER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8929 PORTNER AVENUE have?
Some of 8929 PORTNER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8929 PORTNER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8929 PORTNER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 PORTNER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8929 PORTNER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8929 PORTNER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8929 PORTNER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8929 PORTNER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8929 PORTNER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 PORTNER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8929 PORTNER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8929 PORTNER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8929 PORTNER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 PORTNER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8929 PORTNER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8929 PORTNER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8929 PORTNER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

