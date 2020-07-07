Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8850 ORCHARD LANE
8850 Orchard Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8850 Orchard Lane, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Much desired 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths town home with open floor plan. This home has excellent natural light and an amazing kitchen, ready to entertain family and friends.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8850 ORCHARD LANE have any available units?
8850 ORCHARD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
Is 8850 ORCHARD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8850 ORCHARD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8850 ORCHARD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8850 ORCHARD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 8850 ORCHARD LANE offer parking?
No, 8850 ORCHARD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8850 ORCHARD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8850 ORCHARD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8850 ORCHARD LANE have a pool?
No, 8850 ORCHARD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8850 ORCHARD LANE have accessible units?
No, 8850 ORCHARD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8850 ORCHARD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8850 ORCHARD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8850 ORCHARD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8850 ORCHARD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
