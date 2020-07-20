8839 LANE SCOTT COURT

4 bed 3/1 baths located in desirable Tudor oaks community. Hope has a Basement level with kitchenette and master bed and bath great for in law suite. Rental will not last long ......apply online at prop4lease.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
