8738 RICHMOND AVENUE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

8738 RICHMOND AVENUE

8738 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8738 Richmond Avenue, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Must have credit score over 600. Adorable one level living, Kitchen with Table Space, spacious living room, 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath, Tenant pays their utilities, electric and gas. Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE have any available units?
8738 RICHMOND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8738 RICHMOND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
