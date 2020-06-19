Must have credit score over 600. Adorable one level living, Kitchen with Table Space, spacious living room, 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath, Tenant pays their utilities, electric and gas. Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE have any available units?
8738 RICHMOND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 8738 RICHMOND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8738 RICHMOND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.