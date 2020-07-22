Rent Calculator
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
8650 CARLTON
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8650 CARLTON
8650 Carlton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8650 Carlton Drive, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
End Unit Townhouse, New Paint All Levels, New Laminate Flooring Main Floor, Deck, Small Fenced Backyard, 2 Assigned Parking Space in Front of Unit, Section 8 Considerred
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8650 CARLTON have any available units?
8650 CARLTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 8650 CARLTON have?
Some of 8650 CARLTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8650 CARLTON currently offering any rent specials?
8650 CARLTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 CARLTON pet-friendly?
No, 8650 CARLTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 8650 CARLTON offer parking?
Yes, 8650 CARLTON offers parking.
Does 8650 CARLTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8650 CARLTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 CARLTON have a pool?
No, 8650 CARLTON does not have a pool.
Does 8650 CARLTON have accessible units?
No, 8650 CARLTON does not have accessible units.
Does 8650 CARLTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8650 CARLTON has units with dishwashers.
Does 8650 CARLTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 8650 CARLTON does not have units with air conditioning.
