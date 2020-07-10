All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 8522 Braxted Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
8522 Braxted Lane
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

8522 Braxted Lane

8522 Braxted Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

8522 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4314229087 ---- 3 Level TH Just Minutes from Shopping/Dining/RT66/RT28 and VRE*New Paint*New Granite Counters*New Stove*Large Living Room and Dining Area with Patio Access*Spacious Master Suite with Private Full Bath*Basement Offers Two Bonus Rooms*Come Quick/Won\'t Last Long* Built In Microwave Carpet Dining Area Disposal Exhaust Fan Floor Plan Traditional Kitchen Galley Master Bath(S) No Fireplace Oven/Range Electric Upgraded Countertops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 Braxted Lane have any available units?
8522 Braxted Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8522 Braxted Lane have?
Some of 8522 Braxted Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8522 Braxted Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8522 Braxted Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 Braxted Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8522 Braxted Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8522 Braxted Lane offer parking?
No, 8522 Braxted Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8522 Braxted Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8522 Braxted Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 Braxted Lane have a pool?
No, 8522 Braxted Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8522 Braxted Lane have accessible units?
No, 8522 Braxted Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8522 Braxted Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8522 Braxted Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8522 Braxted Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8522 Braxted Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd
Manassas, VA 20111
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Dog Friendly Apartments
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America