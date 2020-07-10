---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4314229087 ---- 3 Level TH Just Minutes from Shopping/Dining/RT66/RT28 and VRE*New Paint*New Granite Counters*New Stove*Large Living Room and Dining Area with Patio Access*Spacious Master Suite with Private Full Bath*Basement Offers Two Bonus Rooms*Come Quick/Won\'t Last Long* Built In Microwave Carpet Dining Area Disposal Exhaust Fan Floor Plan Traditional Kitchen Galley Master Bath(S) No Fireplace Oven/Range Electric Upgraded Countertops
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8522 Braxted Lane have any available units?
8522 Braxted Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8522 Braxted Lane have?
Some of 8522 Braxted Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8522 Braxted Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8522 Braxted Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.