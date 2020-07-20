All apartments in Manassas
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:06 AM

8515 BRAXTED LANE

8515 Braxted Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8515 Braxted Lane, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION, NICE FLOOR PLAN WITH WASHER AND DRYER, ASSISNED PARKING ..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 BRAXTED LANE have any available units?
8515 BRAXTED LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 8515 BRAXTED LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8515 BRAXTED LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 BRAXTED LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8515 BRAXTED LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8515 BRAXTED LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8515 BRAXTED LANE offers parking.
Does 8515 BRAXTED LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8515 BRAXTED LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 BRAXTED LANE have a pool?
No, 8515 BRAXTED LANE does not have a pool.
Does 8515 BRAXTED LANE have accessible units?
No, 8515 BRAXTED LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 BRAXTED LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8515 BRAXTED LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8515 BRAXTED LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8515 BRAXTED LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
