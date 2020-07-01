All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 8448 GEORGIAN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
8448 GEORGIAN COURT
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

8448 GEORGIAN COURT

8448 Georgian Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

8448 Georgian Court, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TWO LEVEL TH AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! FRESHLY PAINTED! NEW CARPET INSTALLED IN WHOLE HOME! NEW FRIDGE! WOOD BURNING FP! BACKS TO WOODS FOR PRIVACY!CONVENIENT LOCATION IS MINUTES TO HOSPITAL, OLD TOWN MANASSAS AND VRE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT have any available units?
8448 GEORGIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT have?
Some of 8448 GEORGIAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8448 GEORGIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8448 GEORGIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8448 GEORGIAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8448 GEORGIAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT offer parking?
No, 8448 GEORGIAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8448 GEORGIAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT have a pool?
No, 8448 GEORGIAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8448 GEORGIAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8448 GEORGIAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8448 GEORGIAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln
Manassas, VA 20109
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane
Manassas, VA 20109

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America