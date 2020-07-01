TWO LEVEL TH AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! FRESHLY PAINTED! NEW CARPET INSTALLED IN WHOLE HOME! NEW FRIDGE! WOOD BURNING FP! BACKS TO WOODS FOR PRIVACY!CONVENIENT LOCATION IS MINUTES TO HOSPITAL, OLD TOWN MANASSAS AND VRE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT have any available units?
8448 GEORGIAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8448 GEORGIAN COURT have?
Some of 8448 GEORGIAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8448 GEORGIAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8448 GEORGIAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.