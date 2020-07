Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rent to own opportunity in Downtown Manassas. Down payment is only 3-5% of purchase price. Rent credit per month $200.00 and the down payment goes towards purchase price. Buyer can use borrowed funds or 401 k funds or cash advance from credit card for down payment. Self employed. past credit problems, bankruptcies OK. Option price $275000.Dont miss THIS 3 Bed 3 bath GORGEOUS RENOVATED END UNIT townhouse in the heart of Manassas. FOR RENT to own.