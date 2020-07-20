8305 Tillett Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df16274089 ----

Welcome Home! Stunning HUGE SFH in Beautiful Sumner Lake. 5 Bedroom,4.5 bath, 2 kitchens on 3 levels with side loading 2 car garage. Shining HW Floors on main level. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, SS App. kitchen table space. Large 2 story family room with lots of light! Master BR with attached sitting room, tray ceilings w/ luxury master bath & porch. Large basement w/ 5th bedroom (5th BR NTC), rec room and kitchen. Lake view! Pictures from previous listing.



12 Months



Disposal

Dryer

Scenic View