Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

10464 RATCLIFFE TRL

10464 Ratcliffe Trl · No Longer Available
Location

10464 Ratcliffe Trl, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

new construction
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
REDUCED PRICE....NEW CONSTRUCTION by STANLEY MARTIN. Come see this beautiful end unit new luxury condo in heart of Manassas. Near the new/upcoming town center, and across the street from upcoming water front restaurant and brewery. Near major roads, and Route 66. Two bedrooms with plenty of natural light, and a den that could be used as a bedroom/ office / or recreation room. All appliances are brand new. One car garage in the back, with a driveway for additional car. No pets. One year to max two year lease with good credit. Combo lock box. Contact agent for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL have any available units?
10464 RATCLIFFE TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
Is 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL currently offering any rent specials?
10464 RATCLIFFE TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL pet-friendly?
No, 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL offer parking?
Yes, 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL offers parking.
Does 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL have a pool?
No, 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL does not have a pool.
Does 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL have accessible units?
No, 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL have units with air conditioning?
No, 10464 RATCLIFFE TRL does not have units with air conditioning.
