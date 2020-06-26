10464 RATCLIFFE TRL

Amenities

new construction garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage new construction

REDUCED PRICE....NEW CONSTRUCTION by STANLEY MARTIN. Come see this beautiful end unit new luxury condo in heart of Manassas. Near the new/upcoming town center, and across the street from upcoming water front restaurant and brewery. Near major roads, and Route 66. Two bedrooms with plenty of natural light, and a den that could be used as a bedroom/ office / or recreation room. All appliances are brand new. One car garage in the back, with a driveway for additional car. No pets. One year to max two year lease with good credit. Combo lock box. Contact agent for more info.