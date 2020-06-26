10464 RATCLIFFE TRL

Amenities
REDUCED PRICE....NEW CONSTRUCTION by STANLEY MARTIN. Come see this beautiful end unit new luxury condo in heart of Manassas. Near the new/upcoming town center, and across the street from upcoming water front restaurant and brewery. Near major roads, and Route 66. Two bedrooms with plenty of natural light, and a den that could be used as a bedroom/ office / or recreation room. All appliances are brand new. One car garage in the back, with a driveway for additional car. No pets. One year to max two year lease with good credit. Combo lock box. Contact agent for more info.