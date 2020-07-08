10263 MAGNOLIA GROVE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking

With 3 Bedrooms Upstairs and a bonus room in the basement that could be a bedroom, office, game room, or play area, there is a place for everyone here. On the uppermost level there is the Large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bath with dual vanities. There are also sizable secondary bedrooms with their own hall bath. The middle level boasts a spacious eat-in kitchen sporting hardwood floors and access to your own private deck in addition to the generous, well-lit living room. The fully finished bottom/basement level contains a grand two story foyer entry way, a bonus room, convenient half bath, and great recreation room that opens to a private patio in the fenced in backyard for your relaxation.