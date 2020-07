Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This 3 level townhouse is beautifully upgraded from top to bottom. The kitchen has all the modern conveniences with SS appliances and new counter tops. Master Bed with remodeled bath. Complete with dual sinks, soaker tub and separate shower. Enjoy the tranquil view off the deck. Finished basement with a bonus room and full bath. Fenced in backyard. Washer & Dryer included. Ready for you today.