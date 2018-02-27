9402 Black Hawk Ct, Manassas Park, VA 20111 Bloom Crossing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Three Level Garage Townhouse*Driveway Plus Additional Assigned Parking Space*Master Suite w/Walk-in Closet & Vaulted Ceilings*Huge Eat-in Kitchen w/Pantry & French Door to Nice Deck*Family Room in Basement w/Gas Fireplace & French Doors to Patio*Fenced Yard*Tankless Hot Water saves $$*Minutes to VRE Rail*Pets Case by Case*Washer & Dryer Included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT have any available units?
9402 BLACK HAWK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
What amenities does 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT have?
Some of 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9402 BLACK HAWK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT offers parking.
Does 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT have a pool?
No, 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT have accessible units?
No, 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9402 BLACK HAWK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.