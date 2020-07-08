NICE TOWNHOUSE, VERY LARGE AREA FOR EAT-IN KITCHEN *GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT TO FENCED-IN YARD * *BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED/LANDSCAPED FRONT YARD * VERY CLOSE TO COMMUTER RAIL, COMMUTER BUS & SHOPPING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9040 SAINT STEVEN COURT have any available units?
9040 SAINT STEVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas Park, VA.
Is 9040 SAINT STEVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9040 SAINT STEVEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.