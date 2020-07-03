Rent Calculator
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
308 MOSEBY COURT
308 Moseby Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
308 Moseby Court, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
***ALSO FOR SALE MLS# VAMP113290*** BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TH CONDO. WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH KITCHENETTE, BEDROOM, FULL NEW BATHROOM AND NEW CARPET.***Rent -to-own Option Available***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 MOSEBY COURT have any available units?
308 MOSEBY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas Park, VA
.
Is 308 MOSEBY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
308 MOSEBY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 MOSEBY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 308 MOSEBY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas Park
.
Does 308 MOSEBY COURT offer parking?
No, 308 MOSEBY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 308 MOSEBY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 MOSEBY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 MOSEBY COURT have a pool?
No, 308 MOSEBY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 308 MOSEBY COURT have accessible units?
No, 308 MOSEBY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 308 MOSEBY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 MOSEBY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 MOSEBY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 MOSEBY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
