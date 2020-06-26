Rent Calculator
198 HOLDEN DRIVE
198 HOLDEN DRIVE
198 Holden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
198 Holden Drive, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a really clean home with fresh carpet, vinyl windows, fresh paint, huge back yare with exceptionally long garage that has access to the street in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 198 HOLDEN DRIVE have any available units?
198 HOLDEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Manassas Park, VA
.
What amenities does 198 HOLDEN DRIVE have?
Some of 198 HOLDEN DRIVE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 198 HOLDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
198 HOLDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 HOLDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 198 HOLDEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Manassas Park
.
Does 198 HOLDEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 198 HOLDEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 198 HOLDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 HOLDEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 HOLDEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 198 HOLDEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 198 HOLDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 198 HOLDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 198 HOLDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 HOLDEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 HOLDEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 HOLDEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
