Manassas Park, VA
198 HOLDEN DRIVE
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 PM

198 HOLDEN DRIVE

198 Holden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

198 Holden Drive, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
refrigerator
This is a really clean home with fresh carpet, vinyl windows, fresh paint, huge back yare with exceptionally long garage that has access to the street in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

