2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, VA
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Beverly Hills
10 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
$
31 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1104 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$890
988 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306
102 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1115 sqft
102 Capstone Dr. Apt. 306 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed / 2 Bath Cornerstone Apartment - $945/month - Available Aug. 1, rent this updated Cornerstone apartment featuring large rooms, a private balcony, and a master suite for $945/month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
103 Capital St. #204
103 Capital Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
103 Capital St. #204 Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Condo available in Cornerstone - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo available in Cornerstone. Great location! Within walking distance to local restaurants, parks, gyms and much much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 Leesville Road Unit 803
716 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1119 sqft
Windsor Place Townhomes Unit 803 - This is a spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Recently painted! Just around the corner from shops, restaurants and Richmond Highway (Hwy 460). Call for an appointment today (434) 455-2777. (RLNE1993318)
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
302 Capstone Drive - 106
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Built in 2012 Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets,
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
303 Rotunda Street - 205
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Condo at Liberty Manor in Cornerstone! Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
119 Cornerstone Street 206
119 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1225 sqft
Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Bonus Room Located in the Cornerstone Community, The Lofts boast incredible interiors and amenities that are equaled by clean and modern exteriors. The Lofts of Cornerstone stand ahead of the pack.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
105 Cornerstone Street 304
105 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Available Now! 2 BR with Bonus Room Available January 5! Located in the Cornerstone Community, The Lofts boast incredible interiors and amenities that are equaled by clean and modern exteriors. The Lofts of Cornerstone stand ahead of the pack.
Results within 5 miles of Lynchburg
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.
