45 Squire Circle - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.



The second level boasts of two master bedrooms each with en suite baths equipped with granite countertops and tile floors, walk in closet and laundry room finish off the second level.



Our team at Priority One takes great care with attention to detail when deep cleaning our properties. We use a non-toxic, 99% biodegradable disinfectant when scrubbing every surface that we come into contact with during each turn of a unit in order to be ready for new tenants moving in. Doing our part to keep you safe during these difficult times.



This townhouses is only minutes to Liberty University, shopping, and Lynchburg Regional Airport.



First Months Rent (Prorated if not moved in on the first)



All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law