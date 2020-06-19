All apartments in Lynchburg
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

45 Squire Circle - 1

45 Squire Cir · (434) 237-7800
Location

45 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Tate Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The main level boasts living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tile floors, and all appliances.

The second level boasts of two master bedrooms each with en suite baths equipped with granite countertops and tile floors, walk in closet and laundry room finish off the second level.

Our team at Priority One takes great care with attention to detail when deep cleaning our properties. We use a non-toxic, 99% biodegradable disinfectant when scrubbing every surface that we come into contact with during each turn of a unit in order to be ready for new tenants moving in. Doing our part to keep you safe during these difficult times.

This townhouses is only minutes to Liberty University, shopping, and Lynchburg Regional Airport.

First Months Rent (Prorated if not moved in on the first)

All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed - We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Squire Circle - 1 have any available units?
45 Squire Circle - 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Squire Circle - 1 have?
Some of 45 Squire Circle - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Squire Circle - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
45 Squire Circle - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Squire Circle - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Squire Circle - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 45 Squire Circle - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 45 Squire Circle - 1 does offer parking.
Does 45 Squire Circle - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Squire Circle - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Squire Circle - 1 have a pool?
No, 45 Squire Circle - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 45 Squire Circle - 1 have accessible units?
No, 45 Squire Circle - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Squire Circle - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Squire Circle - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Squire Circle - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Squire Circle - 1 has units with air conditioning.
