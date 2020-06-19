3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136

Amenities
3 Bedroom Town Home in Sterling Park!-
This large 3 bed, 2.5 bath Town Home is located on Old Forest Road with water, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in the unit. This unit features a large unfinished basement for extra space & storage. Nice master suite on top level.
Initial Costs:
Security Deposit: $1,200.00
First Months Rent (Prorated if not moved in on the first)
No pets permitted
