Lynchburg, VA
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136

3600 Old Forest Road · (434) 237-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3600 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
3 Bedroom Town Home in Sterling Park!-

This large 3 bed, 2.5 bath Town Home is located on Old Forest Road with water, trash, and lawn care included in the rent. Washer/Dryer in the unit. This unit features a large unfinished basement for extra space & storage. Nice master suite on top level.

Initial Costs:
Security Deposit: $1,200.00
First Months Rent (Prorated if not moved in on the first)

No pets permitted

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual.

All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed -
We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 have any available units?
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 have?
Some of 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 offer parking?
Yes, 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 does offer parking.
Does 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 have a pool?
No, 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 have accessible units?
No, 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3600 Old Forest Rd. Unit 136 has units with air conditioning.
