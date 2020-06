Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at The Forest Off Link Road - Wonderful town home in The Forest off Link Road! Lovely setting with privacy fenced rear patio, brick exterior, nicely tucked away. Entry foyer, easy step kitchen w/stove, dishwasher & refrigerator. Open great room that houses both living and dining areas. Half bath on main floor and two nice sized bedrooms on level two with full bath. Easy, Maintenance Free Living!



(RLNE3247059)