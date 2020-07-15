303 Rotunda Street - 207

Amenities

Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets, laminate hard wood floors. The modern kitchen boasts upgraded custom cabinetry and countertops, pantry, electric range, above range microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and a full size washer/dryer.



Your condo is located in the Cornerstone Community, located off of Greenview drive within 2 minutes of Route 460, Wards Rd., Timberlake Rd. Enterprise Dr., LU, CVCC, and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment, giving you community access to the LU bus lines, a community pool, park, walking trails, and open areas for leisure activities such as reading or sports not to mention the gorgeous mountain views.



High speed fiber optic telephone, cable, and internet available.

Trash houses on site, included in rent.



School District:

Heritage Elementary

Sandusky Middle

Heritage High



*Pictures are representative and may not be actual



* One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $300.00 non – refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent of $ 25.00 that is approved for housing.