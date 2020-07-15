All apartments in Lynchburg
Find more places like 303 Rotunda Street - 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynchburg, VA
/
303 Rotunda Street - 207
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

303 Rotunda Street - 207

303 Rotunda Street · (434) 237-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynchburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Cornerstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 28

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets, laminate hard wood floors. The modern kitchen boasts upgraded custom cabinetry and countertops, pantry, electric range, above range microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, and a full size washer/dryer.

Your condo is located in the Cornerstone Community, located off of Greenview drive within 2 minutes of Route 460, Wards Rd., Timberlake Rd. Enterprise Dr., LU, CVCC, and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment, giving you community access to the LU bus lines, a community pool, park, walking trails, and open areas for leisure activities such as reading or sports not to mention the gorgeous mountain views.

Microwave, Laminate hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk in closets, Balcony/Patio, Laundry room, / hookups, Oven/range.

High speed fiber optic telephone, cable, and internet available.
Trash houses on site, included in rent.

School District:
Heritage Elementary
Sandusky Middle
Heritage High

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual

* One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $300.00 non – refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent of $ 25.00 that is approved for housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Rotunda Street - 207 have any available units?
303 Rotunda Street - 207 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Rotunda Street - 207 have?
Some of 303 Rotunda Street - 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Rotunda Street - 207 currently offering any rent specials?
303 Rotunda Street - 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Rotunda Street - 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Rotunda Street - 207 is pet friendly.
Does 303 Rotunda Street - 207 offer parking?
No, 303 Rotunda Street - 207 does not offer parking.
Does 303 Rotunda Street - 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Rotunda Street - 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Rotunda Street - 207 have a pool?
Yes, 303 Rotunda Street - 207 has a pool.
Does 303 Rotunda Street - 207 have accessible units?
No, 303 Rotunda Street - 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Rotunda Street - 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Rotunda Street - 207 has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Rotunda Street - 207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Rotunda Street - 207 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 303 Rotunda Street - 207?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln
Lynchburg, VA 24502
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr
Lynchburg, VA 24502

Similar Pages

Lynchburg 3 BedroomsLynchburg Apartments with Parking
Lynchburg Apartments with PoolLynchburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Lynchburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADaleville, VA
Lexington, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VATimberlake, VA
Fishersville, VADanville, VAHollins, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLiberty University
Longwood UniversityJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity