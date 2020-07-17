All apartments in Lynchburg
Lynchburg, VA
302 Capstone Drive - 301
302 Capstone Drive - 301

302 Capstone Drive · (434) 237-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Cornerstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Oct 2

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Top Floor Cathedral Ceilings! Your unit will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets, laminate hardwood floors. The modern kitchen boasts upgraded custom cabinetry and countertops, pantry, electric range, above range microwave, refrigerator with the ice maker, dishwasher, and a full size washer/dryer.

Located in the Cornerstone Community, off of Greenview Drive within 2 minutes of Route 460, Wards Rd., Timberlake Rd., Enterprise Dr., LU, CVCC, and the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment, giving you community access to the LU bus lines, a community pool, park, walking trails, and open areas for leisure activities such as reading or sports not to mention the gorgeous mountain views.

Microwave, Laminate hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk in closets, Balcony/Patio, Laundry room,/ hookups, Oven/Range

High speed fiber optic telephone, cable, and internet available.

Trash houses on site, included in rent.

School District:
Heritage Elementary
Sandusky Middle
Heritage High

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual.

*One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent of $25.00 that is approved for housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Capstone Drive - 301 have any available units?
302 Capstone Drive - 301 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 Capstone Drive - 301 have?
Some of 302 Capstone Drive - 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Capstone Drive - 301 currently offering any rent specials?
302 Capstone Drive - 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Capstone Drive - 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Capstone Drive - 301 is pet friendly.
Does 302 Capstone Drive - 301 offer parking?
Yes, 302 Capstone Drive - 301 offers parking.
Does 302 Capstone Drive - 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Capstone Drive - 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Capstone Drive - 301 have a pool?
Yes, 302 Capstone Drive - 301 has a pool.
Does 302 Capstone Drive - 301 have accessible units?
No, 302 Capstone Drive - 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Capstone Drive - 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Capstone Drive - 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Capstone Drive - 301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 Capstone Drive - 301 has units with air conditioning.
