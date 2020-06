Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Downtown Flat! $895/month - Live directly off of Church St in the heart of downtown Lynchburg in a fully-renovated flat/apartment for $895/month! The one bedroom / one bathroom apartment features brand new kitchen and bathroom remodels, gorgeous exposed brick, new central heating and cooling, in a unique and quiet setting downtown. Call (434)941-2790 or visit our website at www.rentdre.com to set up a showing!



(RLNE5834817)