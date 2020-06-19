All apartments in Lynchburg
Find more places like 120 Portico Street 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynchburg, VA
/
120 Portico Street 204
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

120 Portico Street 204

120 Portico Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lynchburg
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 Portico Street, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Cornerstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Available June 14!
Your home will include generous size bedrooms with carpet, walk in closets, private patio or balcony, separate dining area and washer/dryer. Your kitchen will include all stainless steel appliances including smooth-top range, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, upgraded custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and contemporary paint pallets. You will find laminate flooring in the kitchen, living and dining rooms, and ceramic tile in the bathrooms.

Your condo is located in the Cornerstone Community, located off of Greenview drive within 2 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road., Timberlake Rd., Enterprise Dr., LU, CVCC, and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment, giving you access to the LU bus lines, a community pool, park, walking trails, and open areas for leisure activities such as reading or sports not to mention the gorgeous mountain views.

Microwave, Refrigerator with ice maker, Dishwasher, /Oven/Range, Walk in closets, Balcony/Patio, Washer/Dryer, Air conditioning

High speed fiber optic telephone, cable, and internet available.

Trash houses on site, included in rent

School District:
Heritage Elementary
Sandusky Middle
Heritage High

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual

*One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 25.00 for approved pets.

All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed -
We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Portico Street 204 have any available units?
120 Portico Street 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynchburg, VA.
What amenities does 120 Portico Street 204 have?
Some of 120 Portico Street 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Portico Street 204 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Portico Street 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Portico Street 204 pet-friendly?
No, 120 Portico Street 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 120 Portico Street 204 offer parking?
No, 120 Portico Street 204 does not offer parking.
Does 120 Portico Street 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Portico Street 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Portico Street 204 have a pool?
Yes, 120 Portico Street 204 has a pool.
Does 120 Portico Street 204 have accessible units?
No, 120 Portico Street 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Portico Street 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Portico Street 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Portico Street 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Portico Street 204 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir
Lynchburg, VA 24502
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln
Lynchburg, VA 24502

Similar Pages

Lynchburg 2 BedroomsLynchburg Apartments with Parking
Lynchburg Apartments with PoolLynchburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Lynchburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VAForest, VAFarmville, VADaleville, VA
Lexington, VACave Spring, VAVinton, VATimberlake, VA
Fishersville, VADanville, VAHollins, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLiberty University
Longwood UniversityJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College