120 Portico Street 204

Available June 14!

Your home will include generous size bedrooms with carpet, walk in closets, private patio or balcony, separate dining area and washer/dryer. Your kitchen will include all stainless steel appliances including smooth-top range, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, upgraded custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and contemporary paint pallets. You will find laminate flooring in the kitchen, living and dining rooms, and ceramic tile in the bathrooms.



Your condo is located in the Cornerstone Community, located off of Greenview drive within 2 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road., Timberlake Rd., Enterprise Dr., LU, CVCC, and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment, giving you access to the LU bus lines, a community pool, park, walking trails, and open areas for leisure activities such as reading or sports not to mention the gorgeous mountain views.



Microwave, Refrigerator with ice maker, Dishwasher, /Oven/Range, Walk in closets, Balcony/Patio, Washer/Dryer, Air conditioning



High speed fiber optic telephone, cable, and internet available.



Trash houses on site, included in rent



Heritage Elementary

Sandusky Middle

Heritage High



*Pictures are representative and may not be actual



*One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 25.00 for approved pets.



