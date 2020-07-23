All apartments in Lynchburg
Find more places like 119 Cornerstone Street 005.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynchburg, VA
/
119 Cornerstone Street 005
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

119 Cornerstone Street 005

119 Cornerstone Street · (434) 316-8502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynchburg
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

119 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Cornerstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
1 Bedroom with Bonus Room!
Located in the Cornerstone Community, The Lofts boast incredible interiors and amenities that are equaled by clean and modern exteriors. The Lofts of Cornerstone stand ahead of the pack. If you've been looking for a spectacular opportunity to live well in Lynchburg this is your chance. Move into a modern apartment equipped with the latest essentials and finishes. The Lofts at Cornerstone truly have it all including exclusive amenities featured in each unit. Lightning fast internet with each unit having fiber optic connections you will have the fastest internet service in the city along with crystal clear high def TV. Great location on Greenview Drive near route 460, Wards Road, Timberlake Road, and Enterprise Drive. Close proximity to the area's best shopping and dining areas, and bus service to Liberty University and Lynchburg area.

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual

*One pet maximum is allowed. Breed restrictions and maturity weight limit of 35 lbs. There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet deposit and an additional monthly pet rent fee of $ 25.00 for approved pets.

All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed -
We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Cornerstone Street 005 have any available units?
119 Cornerstone Street 005 has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 119 Cornerstone Street 005 currently offering any rent specials?
119 Cornerstone Street 005 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Cornerstone Street 005 pet-friendly?
No, 119 Cornerstone Street 005 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynchburg.
Does 119 Cornerstone Street 005 offer parking?
No, 119 Cornerstone Street 005 does not offer parking.
Does 119 Cornerstone Street 005 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Cornerstone Street 005 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Cornerstone Street 005 have a pool?
No, 119 Cornerstone Street 005 does not have a pool.
Does 119 Cornerstone Street 005 have accessible units?
No, 119 Cornerstone Street 005 does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Cornerstone Street 005 have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Cornerstone Street 005 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Cornerstone Street 005 have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Cornerstone Street 005 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 119 Cornerstone Street 005?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir
Lynchburg, VA 24502
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln
Lynchburg, VA 24502

Similar Pages

Lynchburg 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLynchburg 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lynchburg Apartments with ParkingLynchburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Lynchburg Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VAForest, VAFarmville, VA
Daleville, VATimberlake, VADanville, VA
Lexington, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLiberty University
Longwood UniversityJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity