1160 Lindsay Street

Amenities
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat. Water and sewer included additional $25 a month. Hill City Rentals, Licensed Realtors. Lynchburg, VA. Equal Housing Opportunity. $925 Security Deposit (if approved) apply. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. $200 non-refundable pet fee for a dog and $100 for a cat.
(RLNE3524225)