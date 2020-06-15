All apartments in Lynchburg
1160 Lindsay Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

1160 Lindsay Street

1160 Lindsay Street · (434) 385-1666
Location

1160 Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Fort Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1160 Lindsay Street · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Story House in Fort Hill - Covered front porch,.Main level hardwood floors, living and dining rooms, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, Washer/dryer hook ups and full bath. Upper level three bedrooms and full bath. Central air and Gas heat. Water and sewer included additional $25 a month. Hill City Rentals, Licensed Realtors. Lynchburg, VA. Equal Housing Opportunity. $925 Security Deposit (if approved) apply. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. $200 non-refundable pet fee for a dog and $100 for a cat.

(RLNE3524225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Lindsay Street have any available units?
1160 Lindsay Street has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1160 Lindsay Street have?
Some of 1160 Lindsay Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Lindsay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Lindsay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Lindsay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Lindsay Street is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Lindsay Street offer parking?
No, 1160 Lindsay Street does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Lindsay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Lindsay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Lindsay Street have a pool?
No, 1160 Lindsay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Lindsay Street have accessible units?
No, 1160 Lindsay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Lindsay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Lindsay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Lindsay Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1160 Lindsay Street has units with air conditioning.
