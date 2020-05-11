110 Aaron Place Unit #311

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets

Great Location! 3 Bedroom Townhome For Rent - This is a 3 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse located near both Wards Road and Liberty University. The first floor has a large living-room, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms total with a full bath in the hallway. The master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in closet. The basement has a huge unfinished room with washer and dryer included in the rent. There is rear access to the garage and to the upstairs. Parking is available in both the front and back of this home. This Townhome has plenty of inside room for entertainment. Water/Sewer and Trash is included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817769)