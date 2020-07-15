/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM
21 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lowes Island, VA
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Cascades
47645 MID SURREY SQUARE
47645 Mid Surrey Square, Lowes Island, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3546 sqft
Basement for rent,770 sq feet fully furnished, one full bath, all utilities included except internet, small kitchenette with dishwasher, microwave, fridge, washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Lowes Island
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
61 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,426
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,121
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,705
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
61 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
13 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1902 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
1902 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1076 sqft
Sun-filled Spacious End Unit Town Home in the sought-after West Market neighborhood across the street from Reston Town Center. Fully furnished with professional interior designer finishes and decor. Hardwood floors on the main.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Center
20303 BEECHWOOD TERRACE
20303 Beechwood Terrace, University Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
606 sqft
Furnished and ready for your most discerning tenant . Bright and spacious 1 bedroom condo on top floor. Beautifully decorated with neutral colors. Brilliant hardwood floors in living room and bedroom, sparkling ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.
Results within 10 miles of Lowes Island
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
84 Units Available
Central Rockville
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,395
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
7 Units Available
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,999
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,752
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,818
1292 sqft
Pet-friendly, wheelchair-accessible complex modeled on turn-of-the-century architecture. Spacious and accommodating units with nine-foot ceilings and extra storage. Across the street from Kentlands Square Shopping Center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
23 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
26 Units Available
West Rockville
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
42 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
25 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1220 sqft
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
151 CHEVY CHASE ST
151 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Freshly painted, new floors in living room and dining room .New dishwasher, new garage door opener, new paint. new microwave .Furnished unit, will include beds, linens, and dishes. Shows beautifully! Super location in Kentlands.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12602 Thompson Rd
12602 Thompson Road, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
Brand new basement apartment in Fair Oaks - Property Id: 305653 Rent negotiable. Rent includes utilities: electricity, water, sewage, trash, wifi. Basement apartment walking distance to INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital and bus stop.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9906 RIVER VIEW CT
9906 River View Court, Travilah, MD
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
**FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL ** One of kind rental opportunity! Spectacular 4 BD 5.5 BA estate home featured in House Beautiful and Decor magazines.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11692 FOX GLEN DR
11692 Fox Glen Drive, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
BEAUTIFUL LIGHT FILLED CONTEMPORARY IN SOUGHT AFTER WOODED COMMUNITY WITH LARGE LOTS. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. WALL TO WALL CARPETING ON UPPER LEVEL. SPACIOUS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
20464 TAFT TERRACE
20464 Taft Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1605 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished townhome/condo in the heart of One Loudoun - linens, utensils, tv- move right in * Short term considered * Former NV Homes Addison model with upgrades * One car, rear entry garage with driveway * Two levels * 3 Br, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.