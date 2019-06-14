47640 SANDBANK SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 full bath townhouse in Cascades! Large open kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings! Master bedroom bath features separate soaking tub. Crown molding and chair molding in living and dining room. Oversized deck backs to common area. Fully fenced in back yard! Commuters dream! Close to major highways!