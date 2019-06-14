All apartments in Lowes Island
47640 SANDBANK SQUARE

47640 Sandbank Square · No Longer Available
Location

47640 Sandbank Square, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 full bath townhouse in Cascades! Large open kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings! Master bedroom bath features separate soaking tub. Crown molding and chair molding in living and dining room. Oversized deck backs to common area. Fully fenced in back yard! Commuters dream! Close to major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE have any available units?
47640 SANDBANK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE have?
Some of 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
47640 SANDBANK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 47640 SANDBANK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
