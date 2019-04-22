All apartments in Lowes Island
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:34 AM

47619 COMER SQUARE

47619 Comer Square · No Longer Available
Location

47619 Comer Square, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 level townhouse, 4 bedroom,3 1/2 bathrooms, walk-out level basement, master bedroom with skylight, gas fireplace in rec. room, private deck backs to wooden area and water stream, vacant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47619 COMER SQUARE have any available units?
47619 COMER SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 47619 COMER SQUARE have?
Some of 47619 COMER SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47619 COMER SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
47619 COMER SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47619 COMER SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 47619 COMER SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 47619 COMER SQUARE offer parking?
No, 47619 COMER SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 47619 COMER SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47619 COMER SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47619 COMER SQUARE have a pool?
No, 47619 COMER SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 47619 COMER SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 47619 COMER SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 47619 COMER SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47619 COMER SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 47619 COMER SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 47619 COMER SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
