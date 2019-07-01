47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Live here and enjoy Cascades/Lowes Island legendary amenities. Beautiful brick front garage Townhome. Freshly Painted. Hardwood floors, Crown Molding, & Chair Rail. Center Island Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets, w/Family & Breakfast rooms leading to entertaining Deck. Walk/in Closet & Cathedral Ceilings in MBR. MBA w/2sinks, Separate Shower, & Jetted Tub. Finished Walk-Out Bsmt w/Gas Fireplace & Laundry room. Roof and HVAC have just been replaced. Pictures were taken prior to the tenant leaving.