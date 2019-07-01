All apartments in Lowes Island
Location

47608 Watkins Island Square, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live here and enjoy Cascades/Lowes Island legendary amenities. Beautiful brick front garage Townhome. Freshly Painted. Hardwood floors, Crown Molding, & Chair Rail. Center Island Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets, w/Family & Breakfast rooms leading to entertaining Deck. Walk/in Closet & Cathedral Ceilings in MBR. MBA w/2sinks, Separate Shower, & Jetted Tub. Finished Walk-Out Bsmt w/Gas Fireplace & Laundry room. Roof and HVAC have just been replaced. Pictures were taken prior to the tenant leaving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ have any available units?
47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ have?
Some of 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ currently offering any rent specials?
47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ pet-friendly?
No, 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ offer parking?
Yes, 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ offers parking.
Does 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ have a pool?
No, 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ does not have a pool.
Does 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ have accessible units?
No, 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ has units with dishwashers.
Does 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47608 WATKINS ISLAND SQ has units with air conditioning.
