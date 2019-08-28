Rent Calculator
47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE
Last updated August 28 2019
1 of 7
47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE
47417 Middle Bluff Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
47417 Middle Bluff Place, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Vacant - Move in ready 3 bedroom 1.5 bath town home. There are only 2 levels. Parking in the back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE have any available units?
47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lowes Island, VA
.
What amenities does 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE have?
Some of 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lowes Island
.
Does 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE offers parking.
Does 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE have a pool?
No, 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE have accessible units?
Yes, 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE has accessible units.
Does 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 47417 MIDDLE BLUFF PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
