NEW PRICE! TERRIFIC COLONIAL ON A CUL-DE-SAC. FEATURING A SPACIOUS INTERIOR W/LARGE KITCHEN OPENING TO FAMILY ROOM, HOME OFFICE/DEN, HARDWOOD FLOORING, FLORIDA ROOM, NEUTRAL COLORS, DECK, BACKING TO TREES!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE have any available units?
47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE have?
Some of 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.