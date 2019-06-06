Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lowes Island, VA
/
47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE
47313 Grandview Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lowes Island
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Location
47313 Grandview Place, Lowes Island, VA 22066
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
TERRIFIC COLONIAL ON A CUL-DE-SAC. FEATURING A SPACIOUS INTERIOR W/LARGE KITCHEN OPENING TO FAMILY ROOM, HOME OFFICE/DEN, HARDWOOD FLOORING, FLORIDA ROOM, NEUTRAL COLORS, DECK, BACKING TO TREES!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE have any available units?
47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lowes Island, VA
.
What amenities does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE have?
Some of 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lowes Island
.
Does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE offer parking?
No, 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE have a pool?
No, 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 47313 GRANDVIEW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
