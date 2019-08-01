Rent Calculator
Lowes Island, VA
21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE
21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE
21164 Millwood Sq
No Longer Available
Location
21164 Millwood Sq, Lowes Island, VA 22066
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE have any available units?
21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lowes Island, VA
.
Is 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lowes Island
.
Does 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE offer parking?
No, 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE have a pool?
No, 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21164 MILLWOOD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
