Home
/
Lowes Island, VA
/
20897 Planetree Forest Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20897 Planetree Forest Court

20897 Planetree Forest Court · No Longer Available
Location

20897 Planetree Forest Court, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The Renters Warehouse and Marc Perez present to you this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath, fully finished basement apartment with separate entrance for rent, situated in the sought after neighborhood of Great Falls Chase community in Sterling, VA. Walking distance to Food Lion, Great Falls shopping center, numerous restaurants and public transportation. Fully functional kitchen with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Unit has washer/dryer. Street parking. Easy access to route 7 and Fairfax County Pkwy. Minutes from Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner, and Dulles Airport. References and credit/background check required. Please text or call Marc Perez at 571.239.0553 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information! I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20897 Planetree Forest Court have any available units?
20897 Planetree Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20897 Planetree Forest Court have?
Some of 20897 Planetree Forest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20897 Planetree Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
20897 Planetree Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20897 Planetree Forest Court pet-friendly?
No, 20897 Planetree Forest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 20897 Planetree Forest Court offer parking?
No, 20897 Planetree Forest Court does not offer parking.
Does 20897 Planetree Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20897 Planetree Forest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20897 Planetree Forest Court have a pool?
No, 20897 Planetree Forest Court does not have a pool.
Does 20897 Planetree Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 20897 Planetree Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20897 Planetree Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20897 Planetree Forest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20897 Planetree Forest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20897 Planetree Forest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
