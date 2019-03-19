20897 Planetree Forest Court

Amenities

The Renters Warehouse and Marc Perez present to you this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath, fully finished basement apartment with separate entrance for rent, situated in the sought after neighborhood of Great Falls Chase community in Sterling, VA. Walking distance to Food Lion, Great Falls shopping center, numerous restaurants and public transportation. Fully functional kitchen with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Unit has washer/dryer. Street parking. Easy access to route 7 and Fairfax County Pkwy. Minutes from Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner, and Dulles Airport. References and credit/background check required. Please text or call Marc Perez at 571.239.0553 to schedule a showing, or to find out more information! I look forward to meeting you!