20894 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE

**For Rent**4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath** Beautiful 3 Level townhome in sought after Great Fall Chase community!! This is a fully remodelled townhome in the heart of Sterling! This gorgeous home has three levels of living space with room for everybody and everything. The comfortable living room is open to the dining area and beautifully appointed kitchen with its granite counters, gas stove and stainless appliances. Custom Paint , Gleaming Hardwood Floors ** Entertaining is a breeze inside and out on the main floor deck. Cozy up to the fireplace .Downstairs in the basement you'll find a large bonus space and full bath, with access to the covered back patio. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, including spacious master retreat. Excellent community amenities include pool, playground, community center and more! Located close to major commuter routes, merchants, restaurants and entertainment venues. Dogs only case by case pending owner approval; no cats.